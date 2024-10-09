Indy Scream Park back for its 15th season

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH)– Ready to get your thrill on? Well, now is the time at Indy Scream Park! The haunted attraction in Anderson is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

This year, there are six attractions are on site, with three indoors and three outdoors. But there’s plenty of fun to be had especially if you like scary things!

“The season is going absolutely amazing. We couldn’t ask for a better start to our 15th season of terrifying people out here,” Jordan Harmeson, attraction specialist at Indy Scream Park, said.

Attractions include Zombie Paintball Assault, which allows guest of all ages to hop on a “Zombie Assault Vehicle” and dish out pain to zombies in the form of little balls of death. This attraction requires a separate ticket.

“Instead of just walking through a haunt or being scared, you’re actually defending yourself and other guest from the zombies,” Harmeson said.

Those 18 and over can opt-in to being grabbed, held back and sent into hidden rooms or removed from their group while going through the “Lockdown” and “Zombieland: Unchained” attractions.

“You don’t just walk through the show, you can become part of the show,” Harmeson told News 8. “At any point you can get dragged away from your group and separated.”

There’s also the Monster Midway, which has a food court with hot and cold beverages, games, caricature sketches, fire pits and much more. Adults in need of cold brew can stop by Bonzo’s Beer Garden.

You have until Saturday, Nov. 2, to get out to Indy Scream Park. For more information on tickets and attractions, click here.