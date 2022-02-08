Local

Indy seniors no longer have to struggle to feed themselves or their pets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis seniors have chosen between buying food for themselves or their pets.

It’s a troubling trend CICOA hopes to put a stop to.

Tauhric Brown, president and CEO of CICOA, said they received a grant of $7,500 for a pet food program.

“We plan on utilizing that to feed a hundred pets that our older adults have,” explained Brown.

One of those seniors is Alan Hall.

It’s not unusual for Hall to give his own meal to his companion, Princess.

“I don’t make much so it’s hard to stretch that dollar,” said Hall. “If I had 35 cents and I needed to eat, she would eat.”

With the help of CICOA, Alan received pet food and supplies for his feline friend once month.

“I know a lot of seniors can’t afford it,” said Hall. “They’re going to choose their pet over their medicine and what they need for themselves and I would too.”

Hall was the first get food from this delivery program.

Brown said it’s a pilot program and is aimed at low-income and homebound seniors.