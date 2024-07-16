Indy Shakes presents ‘Riverside’ at Taggart Memorial Amphitheater

Indy Shakes is returning to the Circle City with a new play, "Riverside," by M.L. Roberts.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Shakes is returning to the Circle City with a new play, “Riverside,” by ML Roberts. It premieres this week at the Taggart Memorial Amphitheater in Riverside Park.

The play, which explores the history and community of the Riverside neighborhood, features an ensemble cast of eight, including actor and Indy Shakes Marketing Coordinator Akili Mali.

‘”Riverside” tells the story of Black Indianapolis through the lens of a single family across three decades: the 1820s, the 1920s, and the 1960s.

The play was developed in partnership with local arts organization The New Harmony Project and inspired by a desire to honor the history of the area and the collaborative spirit of neighborhood residents.

ML Roberts, who played Hamlet in the first production in Riverside Park, conducted interviews with area residents, including neighborhood historian Phyllis Hackett, to create the play.

“‘Riverside’ is a play about the neighborhood,” Mali said. “There’s a lot of community engagement that goes into it. I’ve gotten to know many people within the community and have heard amazing stories about our past. It’s encouraged me as a Black creator in the city and the future.”

The story of “Riverside” is told through “rememberers,” characters who reflect on the past three generations of Black families in the neighborhood. It highlights themes of struggle, resilience, joy, family, and love.

“We’re always in a critical time, but I think it’s really important to know where we come from as people, as Black people from Indianapolis,” Mali said. “I don’t feel like we get enough press sometimes; we have a bad rep. So I really love that this story tells something beautiful about our history.”

Mali, who plays multiple characters in the production, expressed excitement about the role’s challenges and opportunities for growth.

“Because we are an ensemble of eight, we’re playing different characters. I start off as a ‘rememberer,’ then I go into someone in a later generation, and then I play a child. It’s let me stretch my skill set and walk through the world as a different person in one night,” Mali said.

One highlight of the production is the music, which Mali says was a collaborative development among the cast.

“I’m excited for the music. That was a shocker to me too,” Mali said. “We kind of developed this together as an ensemble. So I’m excited to sing, play guitar in the show, and just be Black church folk on stage.”

“Riverside” will have performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, as well as next Thursday, July 25, through Saturday, July 27. The performances are free to attend.

