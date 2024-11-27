Mass Ave shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stores along Massachusetts Ave. in Indianapolis are gearing up for the start of the holiday shopping season on Small Business Saturday.

A dozen shops in the neighborhood are once again teaming up for the nationally-recognized shopping day. The first ten customers at participating stores will receive a “swag bag” with coupons, promotional merch, and other knickknacks from the area.

One lucky customer will get a “super swag bag,” which includes some higher-priced items from the store giving it out.

The Mass. Ave. Merchants Association puts together shopping events year-round. In a Facebook post, it said Small Business Saturday is about strengthening the community.

“To show appreciation for your year-round support, the Merchants of Mass Ave are giving back with a special treat,” the post read. “It’s our way of saying thank you for shopping small and keeping our neighborhood vibrant!”

Each of the stores will also have its own deals and giveaways to kick off a potential local shopping spree.

An anchor in the neighborhood, Silver in the City, is celebrating its 25th holiday season.

Saturday, the gift shop will be giving away specially branded “shop local” tote bags for purchases over $125. All month long it’s also given away $10 coupons to spend next year for every $100 spent.

Owner Kristin Kohn says it’s important for shoppers to keep their money local.

“We love seeing the people who have been coming out year after year after year. We’re so fortunate that we have so much great support from our local community. So it’s just a really fun, busy day,” Kohn said.

An anchor on the other end of the neighborhood, Crimson Tate, will have “doorbuster” deals and giveaways every hour.

Heather Givans owns the fabric and quilting supplies store. Her shop frequently has a line waiting for doors to open on the shopping day.

“We liken [Small Business Saturday] to a homecoming. It’s when our local folks come and the outpouring of love and celebration for all things small business. It has a huge impact on us, not only in their friendship but also in their dollars,” Givans said.

American Express started Small Business Saturday in 2010 to promote people shopping locally after spending Black Friday in chain and big box stores. In 2011, the Small Business Administration hopped on as a co-sponsor.

The federal agency reports Americans spent $17 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2023.

All twelve participating stores will open at 9 a.m. for Small Business Saturday.

Mass Ave Small Business Saturday stores