Indy Snow Force prepares for winter weather

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Snow Force drivers will have their annual mock snow fight Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event allows plow drivers to prepare for the first large winter weather event of the season. Drivers can expect to see plow drivers on the road during the exercise, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said in a Monday statement.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Public Works staffers on Monday to learn about the actions Indy Snow Force drivers are taking to prepare for the winter season.

Plow drivers completed over 2,000 hours of training behind the wheel and in the classroom.

Indy Snow Force has 100 vehicles, 300 technicians and 18,000 tons of salt that can be deployed to help clear roads.

