Indy students celebrate National Arts and Education Week

This week is National Art Educators Week. Students at Edison School of the Arts, Inc. 47, in Indianapolis, celebrate art every day by inspiring excellence through arts integration. (Photo by Edison School 47, Inc./Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students in Indianapolis are celebrating National Arts and Education Week, which started Monday and runs through Friday. Congress dedicated the week in 2010 through House Resolution 275.

On the website arteducators.org, art educators said, “Whether you are a student, educator, parent, or principal, you can find a way to celebrate the arts in education during National Arts in Education Week.”

In Indianapolis, Edison School of the Arts, Inc. 47 celebrates art every day by inspiring excellence through arts integration.

“Edison School of the Arts offers a unique blend of arts and academics that nurtures the whole child. Here, students are not just exposed to the arts, they learn through the arts, engaging in a creative process that deepens understanding and fosters healthy risk-taking,” the school says on its websitel.

The magnet school serves more than 600 students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Educators foster creativity by building art into the core curriculum. There is a major emphasis on digital, visual, and performing arts while also offering offer rigorous academics.

“In addition to our arts-focused approach, we offer rigorous academics with specialized programs like web design/coding, English language learner services, gifted and talented/high ability instruction, and STEM/STEAM programs,” leaders explained on their website.

Edison School students have access to a dance studio, a black box theater, and a digital design lab. Each student has the chance to express themselves using various mediums from ceramics and painting to theater and puppetry.

The application lottery is currently closed. Application rounds for the 2024-2025 school year will begin on Nov. 1 and run through Jan. 24, with results released in February. If your child currently attends K-12th grade at IPS or at a participating charter school, you will need your student’s ID number to complete an application.