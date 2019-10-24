Indy teacher crochets meaningful blankets for students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For many of us, teachers are our heroes.

Whether you have a child in school, you know a teacher, or have fond memories of a teacher you once had, teachers play a vital role in our lives.

Beth Joson is a teacher at Southport Middle School who does something really special to make sure students at her school feel welcome.

“I love to crochet, and I have been doing that for many, many years. Since I was in high school,” explained Joson. “Was just looking for a new project and I noticed that we had a lot of immigrant kids in our school district.”

Joson said one of her students had previously been in a refugee camp and didn’t have a lot.

“I thought making him a blanket would be special and something that would be meaningful to him,” said Joson.

Joson has since made it her mission to crochet a blanket for each student in her school district who has recently immigrated to the country.

So far this year Joson has crocheted nine blankets and hopes to finish a total of 29.

