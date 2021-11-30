Local

Indy Ten Point Coalition hopes to continue work, expand organization with Giving Tuesday donations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indy Ten Point Coalition is aiming to raise $10,000 on Giving Tuesday with the help of a new promotional video.

It’s no stranger to the community as the grassroots organization has been around since 1999.

The video is highlighting how Indy Ten Point is helping curb youth violence, specifically men of color between ages 18-24.

It also discusses how the coalition started with board president Reverend Dr. Charles Harrison after losing his younger brother to gun violence.

Harrison told News 8 Indy Ten Point has received trust from communities they serve and would like to help more.

The coalition has 30 individuals who work in partnership with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) in hot spot areas.

Harrison said it hopes to gain between 10-20 more people with donations from the community.

“We believe that if we can address some of the violence that takes place after 10 p.m. we can begin also to bring down those record-breaking shooting numbers, homicide and murders,” said Harrison.

Indy TenPoint Coalition patrols five neighborhoods and areas five days a week, including Butler Tarkington, Highland Vicinity, Crown Hill, a two-block radius on 29th and Dr. MLK Jr. streets and on 42nd Street and Mitthoefer Road, specifically at Carriage House East Apartments and the Mobile gas station.

The board president mentioned it also does weekly public safety walks with people in the Bean Creek neighborhood and with North Shadeland Alliance at 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.