Indy TenPoint Coalition adding more people to patrols

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition says it will add more people to its patrols of city neighborhoods.

Rev. Dr. Charles Harrison, board president of Indy TenPoint, said on Twitter he has been getting calls from former OGs who want to come back and help the organization following a spike in violent crime.

Starting this week, six additional former TenPoint OGs will patrol on Saturday and Sunday nights in TenPoint “hotspot” areas, according to Harrison.

Harrison says he hopes to bring back more former OGs in the near future.

Despite recent violence, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says homicide numbers in the city are down from last year.

IMPD says there have been nearly 70 homicides this year, down from 79 at this time in 2021.

