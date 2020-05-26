Indy thrift stores see donation boom as the state reopens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Spring cleaning during quarantine has led to a boost in donations for the Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana.

While donations were down during the stay-at-home order, Goodwill says they’ve seen a spike in donations in the last 10 days as the state starts to reopen.

“As people have stayed at home and cleaned out closets, basements and garages, they’ve thought about Goodwill and we’re really appreciative of that,” said Krent Kramer, president and CEO of Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana.

Kramer says the biggest boost has been big-ticket items like furniture and unworn clothes. The company was able to store all donations made during quarantine which has now led to full stores and more sales.

“Whether people realize it or not, we’re able to take these donations and are able to provide employment opportunities and invest in other education and employment training type programs,” added Kramer.

Kramer says Goodwill did have to furlough 2,300 employees because of the pandemic, but thanks to people continuing to donate over the last eight weeks, the organization was able to employ a handful of people to process donations.

Goodwill stores across the state are now open and donations are being accepted during off hours but the donation process looks a little different.

“Normally, there would be an associate helping to take items from your car and now to make the donation contactless, we have the donor do that part themselves and once they leave, an associate will come out and start processing,” said Kramer.

On Memorial Day morning, several cars were lined up at the Greenwood donation center waiting to unload their quarantine spring cleaning.

Most donors were wearing face masks and all were keeping a safe distance from each other.

