Indy to host 2024 World Food Championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chefs around the world will be heating up the Circle City this fall as a well-known food sports competition takes over for five days, spotlighting Indiana’s culinary community.

Culinary Crossroads, a statewide branding initiative focused on spotlighting the people, products, places, and services of Indiana’s culinary community, revealed the World Food Championships will be coming to Indianapolis in November, a release said.

Recognized as one of the world’s largest food sports competitions, WFC will have 1,500 competitors — home cooks, professional chefs, and BBQ teams — from across the country and around the world at the Indiana Farm Fall Creek Pavillion on the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.

The competition will be held from Nov. 8-12.

During the five-day competition, there will be 12 separate categories fans can watch. Fans can also experience a diverse selection of food offerings prepared by competitors, watch cooking demonstrations, and shop at an expansive group of sponsors and exhibitors, per a release.

In the end, there will be one winner from each category.

“This is an exciting day for WFC and Food Sport in general. Indianapolis is the place where champions are crowned in all types of sporting events and professional and amateur leagues. That reputation, in addition to the diverse culinary scene that has blossomed over the years, makes Indy a perfect home for our Main Event, where we crown the best cooks and chefs from around the globe in iconic categories of food.” Said Mike McCloud, founder and chief operating officer of WFC in a release