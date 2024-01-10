Indy to host first-ever Black rock festival

Search
by: Brittany Noble
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — GANGGANG, with Forty5 and the live entertainment company behind The Vogue Theatre, has been planning a spring music festival in Indianapolis.

Jeffers and Alan Bacon have ties to the Indianapolis arts community and are the co-founders of GangGang, a nonprofit cultural development firm for creatives and people of culture.

Gang Gang is known for bringing more than its “Butter Fine Arts Fair,” which showcases a diverse range of talented Black artists from the local and national scenes. 2023 was the third year for Butter.

Now organizers are planning Indiana’s first ever one-day Black rock festival called I Made Rock ‘N’ Roll Festival on May 18. It will feature six regional and national acts.

“The inaugural music festival will take place outside on The American Legion Mall downtown, welcoming thousands of people to rock out in a premier festival setting,” organizers explained in a news release. 

GangGang announced the festival lineup on Wednesday, which will feature Janelle Monae, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Randolph Band, Joy Oladokun, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Inner Peace. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 15.

