Indy Ulitmate has a new date and a new incentive for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Ultimate is back for 2022 with a new date, a new incentive, and a chance to save on registration.

The Indy Ultimate, hosted by Indiana Sports Corp and WISH-TV, is set for September 10 in downtown Indianapolis. The event supports Indy Sports Corp’s mission of attracting world-class sporting events to the city, like NCAA championships and U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

The Indy Ultimate is a combination of a run/walk and adventure race that gives participants an inside look at some of the city’s most interesting cultural sites and sports venues, says Brett Kramer, public relations director for Indiana Sports Corp.

“It’s truly a way to walk, run, or jog your way through Indianapolis. You really can enjoy some of our key landmarks,” Kramer said. “As you’re going along the course, you’re walking or running, but then you also get to do fun activities throughout the city.”

One of those activities, Kramer says, is kicking a field goal at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“It’s so much fun and that’s usually the highlight every single year, just getting on the turf, getting on the field, kicking that field goal,” Kramer said. “You’d be shocked — a lot of people actually have success.”

Early bird pricing for the Indy Ultimate ends at midnight, Kramer says, and anyone who refers others to register will be eligible for certain incentives.

“If you do two referrals, you get $5 off. If you do five referrals, you get $20 off, and then it builds up from there. If you’re a top referral, you actually get two tickets to the Big Ten Football Championship Game in December.”

Visit the Indy Ultimate website for more information and to register for the event.