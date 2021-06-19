Local

Indy Ultimate begins after weather delay

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indy Ultimate got underway Saturday morning following a delay due to severe thunderstorms in the area.

Participants were notified via text and email that the event will begin between 9:30 and 10:15 a.m and would be a rolling start upon arrival.

The Indy Ultimate is a chance for everyone to run, walk, shoot a basketball and even kick a field goal through some of the most famous places in downtown Indianapolis.

People can stop at Bottleworks District and Bobby Slick Leonard Court inside the Pacers’ training facility at the Ascension St. Vincent Center.

WISH-TV is proud to be the media sponsor for this year’s Indy Ultimate.