Indy Ultimate embraces challenges of racing during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of athletes gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday morning for the fifth annual Indy Ultimate.

This year’s race was special for a variety of reasons: It was an “Official Indianapolis Bicentennial Community Project” and part of the registration fee goes to support the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund for restaurant and tourism workers.

WISH-TV’s Drew Blair served as emcee of the downtown adventure race-walk.

The run-walk from the nonprofit Indiana Sports Corp enabled people to do a virtual loop on their own, or do the 5.5-mile loop in Indianapolis.

The full loop started on Monument Circle and included stops at the War Memorial, along the Canal Walk, at Victory Field to run the bases and Lucas Oil Stadium to kick a field goal.

News 8’s Angeli Kakade took a look at how safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic still allowed participants to have a good time.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 24, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.