Indy Urban League giving away nutritious food for the holidays

A box holding a jug of milk, a block of cheese, a bag of fruit, and other food items to be handed out by the Indianapolis Urban League. The Indianapolis Urban League will be passing out food to Hoosiers as part of a holiday food distribution on Dec. 11, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Urban League via Facebook.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League is giving away food to 500 families on Tuesday as part of their last food distribution of the year.

More than 75 volunteers from Lilly, the Indianapolis Airport Authority, Managed Health Services, Fifth Third Bank, Compass Academy, and Indiana Youth Services are teaming up to help with the event.

Organizers explained in a release that the league has “prepared protein, produce, and dairy, the basics for nutrition, to help families prepare for the holiday season when children are home from school.”

The distribution will be at the Indy Urban League’s parking lot at 777 Indiana Ave. from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hoosiers will get to take home fresh sweet potatoes, carrots, potatoes, cabbage, onions, blueberries, lunch meat, bacon, ground chicken, rice, snacks and waffles, and milk.

According to its website, “the mission of the Indianapolis Urban League is to empower African-Americans and disadvantaged individuals to achieve social and economic equality and improved quality of living through programs, services, and advocacy in education, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health, and housing.”