Indy veterinarians urge parvovirus vaccination for dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) — Veterinarians are warning the public: Do not take your dogs out in public unless they’re vaccinated.

That’s because vets are seeing canine parvovirus run rampant through communities.

Anyone’s dog with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and a loss of appetite should get it to a vet right away. In local animal hospitals, dogs are dehydrated and on the brink of death because the virus has damaged their immune systems.

“These animals are so ill that it just breaks your heart every single day to see it,” said Dr. Mark Petersmann of Noah’s Animal Hospital.

Dogs with parvovirus stay contagious for about two weeks after the symptoms clear up, and, even if the dog previously contracted parvovirus, it doesn’t make them immune, so dogs must still be vaccinated.

Generally, Noah’s sees five or six cases of parvovirus a year, but, this year, they’ve seen four times as many. The veterinarians don’t know the reason, but said it could be a new strain of the virus.

“In the past few years, a newer strain of parvo, the Type C strain, has actually started to plague us, and this new strain is just wiping them out, and it has become a lot worse than anything we have ever seen,” Petersmann said.

This new strain affects dogs and cats and can have long-term effects on the pets’ hearts.

“We don’t want to be expecting this,” Petersmann said. “We want it to be an oddity. But right now, it’s all hands on deck, and we definitely try to help each animal as much as we can.”

All it takes to get the virus is walking anywhere there has been pet feces.

“You’re leaving behind millions and millions of viral particles,” the veterinarian said. “So even if you pick it up, it’s going to be there no matter what.”

A vaccinated animal, if it goes out in public, has a high chance of picking up the virus.

Robert Younghouse, who fosters animal from The Four Legged Ranch in Mooresville, said, “Just putting them in your yard, if there was a dog that happened to come through your yard that had parvo, or a disease, they leave it.”

That’s why veterinarians are begging people to get their dogs vaccinated.

Stephanie Elliot, who also fosters animals with The Four Legged Ranch, said, “One small vaccine will make a life or death difference in a dog and not only your dog, but maybe the neighbor’s dog that didn’t get theirs vaccinated.”