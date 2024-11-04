How to see your wait times at Indy vote sites

People wait in line to vote early Oct. 28, 2024, at Warren Township Government Center in Indianapolis. (Photo by Jenna Watson/Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — If you’re one of the more than 15,000 people who voted at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church on 86th Street this week, you probably waited in a long line.

The people behind the Indy Vote Times website want to help you avoid that.

The website features crowdsourced information on how long people are waiting to vote at the City-County Building and eight other satellite locations during early voting. On Election Day, voters will be able to check and submit data on more than 180 voting locations.

Roger Deetz is the CEO and co-founder of IN Tech for Progress, the organization behind the website. He said he hopes voters who use the tool can find a way to vote without a long wait, which can prevent some people from casting a vote at all.

“We know there are real barriers to getting out and spending time on our in-person voting system here,” he said.

People who want to submit information about their wait times can do so by answering a few simple questions on the group’s website. That information is fed into an algorithm that estimates the wait times based on “industry queuing standards,” Deetz said.

The tool also tracks information for Allen, Boone, Hamilton and Vigo counties.

Marion County residents can cast their ballots early at the City-County Building through Nov. 4.

On Election Day, Nov. 5, polls will open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information on this year’s election, including state and local races, check out Mirror Indy’s election guide.

Reach Mirror Indy reporter Emily Hopkins at 317-790-5268 or emily.hopkins@mirrorindy.org. Follow them on most social media @indyemapolis.