Indy Winter Classic Dog Show underway at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fairgrounds is going to the dogs! The Danville, Illinois, Bloomington, and Hoosier Kennel Clubs are hosting the Indy Winter Classic Dog Show through Saturday at the West Pavillion.

The show started Wednesday and runs through Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. each day. The show is made possible by the combined effort of all three kennels. This year marks the 100th anniversary for the Hoosier Kennel Club since its inception.

Event organizers say they have a total of 136 dog entries for the five-day event from all corners of the U.S. The indoor event promises it will be “a great chance for dog lovers to get out of the cold and see some pups strut their stuff.”

The cost for entry is $7 for adults and $10 for parking. The event did not list the price for children. Visit the Indiana State Fairgrounds website to learn more.