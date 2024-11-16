Indy Winter Farmers Market officially opens for fourth season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s not quite looking like winter just yet, but one winter staple in Indianapolis is kicking off its fourth season Saturday.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the Indy Winter Farmers Market will officially be open at The AMP at 16 Tech.

The market has been a must-visit in Indianapolis since 2008, and allows family farms, food producers and many more to continue to sell their products throughout the fall and winter.

Jacqueline Eckhardt, the vice president of brand strategy at 16 Tech, says this year’s market will feature 70 vendors. “We have 50 vendors here (Saturday) on top of the 20 vendors that (normally) operate out of The AMP,” she said.

The market’s goal is to help every community in Indianapolis improve its access to fresh and local food. It even accepts SNAP benefits and Fresh Bucks, which the market said on its website is a “concrete and meaningful way to support our neighbors.”

Eckhardt said the winter market will last through April. “We’ve got plenty of months of cold ahead of us, but ability for farmers to distribute their goods and the community to be able to access great food products,” she said.

The Indy Winter Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and runs until April 26.

