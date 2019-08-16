Indy woman dies in crash after tire blows out near Dayton

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman has died after a crash near Dayton, Ohio Thursday night, authorities said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Haille McKown, 21, of Indianapolis, died after a single-vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

McKown was a passenger in a white 1992 Infiniti M30 that was traveling eastbound when one of the vehicle’s tires blew out.

The car overturned and McKown was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver, Jennifer McKown, and two other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.