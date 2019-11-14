Indy woman killed in Boone County crash

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman died after a crash in Boone County Thursday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Sherry Dennis, 54, of Indianapolis, was riding in a 2005 gray Subaru Legacy driven northbound on County Road 400 East when the driver, Millie Cline, 52, of Indianapolis, failed to stop at the intersection at County Road 100 South.

Patricia Greger, 78, of Zionsville, crashed into the driver’s side of the Subaru when the driver pulled out in front of her.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m.

Dennis died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Two other passengers in the Subaru, a 53-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy, were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital to be checked out.

Greger was also taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.