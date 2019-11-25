Indy youth football team makes nationals, needs money for trip

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coach Royce Owens doesn’t put up with slackers on his team.

The City Dogs Elite football players expected to come to play and that means tough practices. He expects these kids, who have not yet reached high school, to give their all and then some.

“We try to push grades everything with school you have to be a student-athlete: student first, then an athlete second. We want to push them into high school and college if that comes about,” said Owens.

Twice a week, parents bring their kids to Riverside Park on the west side of town for practice. They come from all over central Indiana, but most live right here in Marion County. At least one travels from Pendleton and another from Brownsburg. They are allowed to play travel football until they enter high school.

The team is not associated with or sponsored by a school.

In less than three weeks the team is hoping to trade this wet practice field for a shot at a national title. However, money is tight.

Candice Moore, the City Dogs team mother, says it will take about $15,000 to get all the players to national tournament in Florida.

As of Sunday afternoon, the team has $800 in the bank. The parents pay for the equipment, the uniforms, the footballs and travel to and from games, along with food and lodging. And some of the kids come from single-parent family homes.

“They come from low-income housing, you know, where they don’t get to see the glitz and glamour the out-of-city kids do. A lot of these kids haven’t ever been out of the state before, so this will be the first time going out of state playing football, doing something they love to do,” said Owens.

Owens says that in his 16 years of coaching youth football, this is one of the hardest working, most dedicated teams he has ever coached. The team will continue to practice and let the parents and coaches worry about the travel expenses.

The team has a GoFundMe page. They need to collect $15,000 by Dec. 11 so they can attend nationals.