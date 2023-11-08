Indy youth presenting ‘The Nutcracker’ to start holiday season

Students at the Performing Arts Conservatory in Indianapolis will launch the 2023 holiday season with an unconventional adaptation of “The Nutcracker Suite.” (Provided Photo/The Performing Arts Conservatory)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Performing Arts Conservatory is launching the holiday season with an unconventional adaptation of “The Nutcracker Suite.”

The performance will be a unique interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet infused with jazz music arranged by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. It’s also a collaboration between local award-winning screenwriter and author Tiffany Wolfork and young talent from the Indianapolis area.

Wolfork transcribed the words of the city’s youth into an engaging script performed by the students. Organizers say the annual production breathes new life into the beloved Christmas narrative by addressing contemporary issues.

“The Nutcracker” will be presented at two locations on two separate days, with pre-sale tickets available for $15 and at-the-door tickets priced at $20.00.

The showtimes and venues are as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.: Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Ave.

Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Ave. Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m.: Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, 3535 W Kessler Blvd. N. Dr.

The Performing Arts Conservatory, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides students in grades 6-12 with opportunities in the performing arts, including dance, drama, and instrumental and vocal music.

Find other upcoming holiday performances with the WISH-TV Community Calendar.