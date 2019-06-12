IndyCar driver Ed Carpenter hands out capes at Riley Hospital for Children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver Ed Carpenter visited patients Tuesday at Riley Hospital for Children.

Carpenter handed out capes to several Riley kids and spent time visiting with their families.

Carpenter is the Riley Heroes Ambassador. Riley Children’s Foundation hopes to recruit 100 new Riley Heroes monthly donors by the end of June.

Carpenter said donations allow the hospital to continue making miracles happen.

“It gives them a healthy distraction and lets them know that they’re in great hands, and we’re doing all we can to make sure that this place can provide the resources they need,” said Carpenter.

Click here to become a Riley Heroes donor.