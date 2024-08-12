IndyFringe Festival returns with 70 unique shows, 250 performances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyFringe Festival is set to return this week, bringing with it the largest lineup of performances since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, known for its unique and diverse theatrical offerings, will feature 70 unique shows and 250 performances from Aug. 15 to Aug. 25, says Max McCreary, director of audience engagement for IndyFringe.

“This year, it is larger than it has ever been since we returned from the pandemic,” McCreary said. “We are bringing all new kinds of art forms from all over the world. One of the things I’m really pumped about this year is that we’re back to being an international festival, and we’re bringing in aerial performances for the first time.”

The festival, which has historically centered around the Mass Ave Cultural Arts District, will expand to six venues across Indianapolis.

Four of these venues are on Massachusetts Ave, including the IndyFringe Building at 719 E. Saint Clair St., the Circle City Industrial Complex, and the District Theatre. For the first time, the festival will also extend into the Fountain Fletcher neighborhood, with performances at the White Rabbit Cabaret on Prospect Street.

“We’re really excited that we get to bring it to folks where they are in their neighborhoods and sort of share that experience,” McCreary said.

The festival has long been a vital part of the Indianapolis arts scene, drawing attention to the Mass Ave Cultural Corridor and contributing nearly $2.5 million to the local creative economy since its inception.

