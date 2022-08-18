Local

IndyFringe Theatre Festival returns to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three-week IndyFringe Theatre Festival kicks off Thursday in downtown Indianapolis.

The festival’s calendar includes more than 285 performances, including magic, dance, dramatics, and stand-up comedy. More than 400 performers will take the stage over the course of the festival.

Justin Brady, IndyFringe Theatre spokesperson, says there are six different stages where artists will perform.

Brady also says that, due to COVID-19 concerns, all audience members must wear masks while indoors.

IndyFringe runs through September 4.

Tickets, flex passes, and merchandise can be purchased at the IndyFringe website.