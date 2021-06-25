Local

IndyGo adjusting June schedules, temporarily closing CTC

An IndyGo bus travels an Indianapolis route on May 19, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is making minor schedule changes beginning Sunday. The Julia M. Carson Transit Center (CTC) will also close Friday at 9 p.m.

IndyGo says the changes are meant to improve on-time performance on selected routes.

Schedule adjustments include the following:

Routes 2, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 24, 25, 28, 31, 37, 90, 901 and 902 will have slight timing adjustments to improve on-time performance.

Routes 90, 901 and 902 will have slight route changes. All trips between Routes 90 and 901 will require a transfer.

Routes 5, 6, 25 and 31 trip times will shift by as much as 15 minutes.

Route 6 outbound trips will end at Clifton and 30th streets. Inbound trips will continue to 36th Street and Totem Lane, and back downtown.

Routes 10 and 37 will have minor route changes at Eskenazi Hospital that will include the elimination of two stops and the addition of one new stop closer to the Roudebush VA Medical Center.

The CTC closes Friday at 9 p.m. and will reopen Sunday.

The retail desk will be closed so riders should buy their passes ahead of time or use MyKey to purchase tickets online. A temporary transfer station will be set up at Lucas Oil Stadium, IndyGo officials said.

Questions about the CTC closure can be made by calling IndyGo Customer Service at 317-635-3344. Printed schedules can also be found by calling Customer Service Center or by visiting it in person at 201 E. Washington St.