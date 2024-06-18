IndyGo announces Juneteenth holiday schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo says all of its buses will follow Saturday schedules on Wednesday in observation of Juneteenth.

The special schedule includes IndyGo fixed routes and paratransit services.

IndyGo says riders can plan their trips using Google Maps, the Transit app, or by visiting the IndyGo website. Riders can call the Customer Care Center at 317-653-3344 to find out exact changes.

The IndyGo Customer Care Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Care Center Desk at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

