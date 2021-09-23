Local

IndyGo announces temporary bus schedule changes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temporary changes are on the way for more than a dozen IndyGo bus schedules.

IndyGo says these temporary changes will affect 15 bus routes. IndyGo said it’s hopeful the small changes starting Oct. 10 means more reliable service.

Ronika Gillespie relies on IndyGo — she rides the bus pretty much every day. “It’s pretty important, especially when you need to go where you’ve got to go. If IndyGo wasn’t here, I probably wouldn’t be able to get around Indianapolis as much.”

The reason for the change? “Unprecedented staffing challenges” caused by the pandemic, IndyGo says.

Some are routes Gillespie rides. According to IndyGo, the affected routes include 2, 4, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 86.

“It does sadden me, because when the buses change, it messes up a lot of people’s schedules, especially daily routines,” Gillespie said.

Among the changes, the frequency of the No. 2 route, which passes 16th Street and Central Avenue, and the No. 86 bus will go from 30 minutes to one hour Monday through Saturday.

Bus routes 12 and 13 will go from a frequency of one hour to two hours on weekdays.

All other routes affected will keep current frequencies throughout the day, with no high-frequency during rush-hour windows in the morning and evening.

“It is what it is. I can’t fight it. I can’t do anything about it,” bus rider Melissa Allison told News 8.

Bus rider Michael Stewart said the temporary bus schedule changes don’t bother him. “If they’re temporarily changing them, then let’s try it out. We’ve got to take risks. There’s nothing wrong with something new.”