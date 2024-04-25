IndyGo Blue Line gets $1M federal investment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo’s Blue Line, set to launch in 2027, received an additional $1 million in funding from the House Appropriations Committee.

The Blue Line project was submitted to the committee for consideration by Rep. Andre Carson as a part of the committee’s Community Project Funding initiative. Each submission was required to demonstrate its ability to better the community.

The additional funding will be used by IndyGo to improve the transit route that connects varying neighborhoods to the Indianapolis International Airport. The funding will also replace deficient stormwater infrastructure and pavement, introduce dedicated bus lanes, and help to install a modern separated sewer system.

“This funding will support the Blue Line, which will connect our city like never before,” Carson said Thursday. “It’s for the mother who can’t afford a car and needs access to groceries, the student who needs to save money for their education and their future.”

Carson joined IndyGo interim president and CEO Jennifer Pryz on Thursday to highlight the impact the funding will have.

Pryz echoed Carson’s sentiment, saying the money will ensure the city remains safe and accessible.

“IndyGo is tremendously grateful to Congressman Carson for his tireless efforts and steadfast support as we continue to expand the community’s vision through the Blue Line,” Pyrz said.

The two leaders invited Indianapolis Public School student 14-year-old Ryan McClure to speak on the personal impact the Blue Line will have on him.

McClure, an Irvington resident, is in eighth grade and plans to take the Blue Line to school each day.

“The Blue Line, with its dedicated bus lane through Irvington, will calm traffic, slow down those cars, and make getting to school safer for me and my friends in our community,” McClure said.

Although the line is set to positively impact communities, its future was in jeopardy earlier this year.

In January, state lawmakers considered a bill that would have banned dedicated lanes for the Blue Line buses. The city came up with a compromise soon after, though, which will allow two lanes of car traffic on Washington Street wherever possible.