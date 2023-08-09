IndyGo bus driver inspiring others by leading 5K race on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An IndyGo bus driver is working to save lives and inspire others in the process by partnering with local businesses for the second annual “Run For Ya Life” 5K race on Saturday.

Jonathan Jackson, winner of Visit Indy’s 2023 Recognition of Service Excellence Award, is an IndyGo coach operator and trainer. He’s been driving buses for nine years.

Jackson was overweight when he began driving, and although he never experienced any life-threatening health concerns, he decided one day it was time to make a change.

So far, he’s lost more than 160 pounds. Now he is sharing the positive elements that worked for his weight loss journey.

Jackson says he is most concerned about the people who, like him, may not have access to this type of information. That’s why he’s working to help Hoosiers improve their lifestyles for the better with his company, I Am Why.

I Am Why is partnering with IndyGo, Coca-Cola, Chick-fil-A, and others for the second annual “Run For Ya Life” 5K race.

The race is at 8 a.m. Saturday. Participants will lace up and take off from IndyGo’s West Campus, 1501 W. Washington St.

The course will go through White River State Park.

“The course this year is picturesque, moderately fast, and should appeal to advanced runners wanting to set a new personal record and novice runners who are beginning their fitness journeys. Participants will have the opportunity to explore some of the plans IndyGo has for moving the city forward before and after the race,” IndyGo said in a news release.

Registration for the event is $40. A portion of the money raised will go to the MLK Center Indy, an Indianapolis organization whose purpose is to build and empower all.