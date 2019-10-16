IndyGo bus involved in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An IndyGo bus was involved in a crash on the city’s near north side Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened in the area of 29th Street and Central Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

IMPD confirms there are no known injuries in this hit & run crash. Bus driver told officer that they were SB on College when the minivan's driver ran the red light on 29th, clipping the front of the bus. Van crashed & rolled, and the driver fled soon afterwards. #NewsTracker pic.twitter.com/iHHUZycUiq — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) October 16, 2019

IMPD said a minivan headed southbound on College Avenue ran a red light and clipped the front on an IndyGo bus. The collision caused the van to roll with the driver fleeing the scene on foot.

Police said there were approximately 25 people on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.