IndyGo drops mask policy; masks still required at IND

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Changes are being seen around Indianapolis after a federal judge in Florida struck down a mask mandate for planes and other travel.

The judge that made the ruling said it exceeded the statutory authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and called it unlawful.

This comes after the CDC extended the mask mandate through May 3rd.

A White House spokesperson said the ruling is disappointing.

“The CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask in public transit,” said Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary.

IndyGo riders will no longer be required to wear a mask while riding buses. IndyGo sent this statement early Tuesday morning.

“Due to Monday’s court ruling and under the guidance of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), IndyGo has lifted the federal transportation mask mandate. Effective immediately, those riding with IndyGo or visiting IndyGo properties are no longer required to wear a mask. Those who wish to wear a mask may continue to do so.“

As of Tuesday morning, officials at the Indianapolis international airport had not made any changes to the mask policy. Signs at the airport still say face masks are required.

Early Tuesday morning an airport spokesperson sent News 8 the following statement:

The TSA said it is not enforcing the old mandate.

Many travelers were confused as they arrived to the airport in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning. About 50% of the travelers News 8 saw were unmasked and many airline workers were not wearing masks at the airport.

People flying have mixed opinions about the changes.

“I see some masks, no masks – the workers don’t have masks on so it is going to be interesting,” said Nicole Williams as she prepared to travel to Vegas. “I’m okay with it being taken away in the airport, not so sure about the plane yet.”

Dominique Crittenden is flying to Denver and thrilled to take off her mask.

“I just heard we don’t have to wear mask anymore and I love it – it feels so refreshing not to have a face mask on your mouth,” said Crittenden.

“I think it’s great. I’m not sure masks are effective,” said Carmen Olson.

Olson was traveling to Tucson on Tuesday and was happy about the mask mandate dropping on the ground, but unsure if she wants masks to be removed in the air.

“I think on the plane it would probably be a good idea because you are in close quarters and I know the air is supposed to be circulating and clean but I still have my hesitance about it,” Olson said