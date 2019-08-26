IndyGo enters final week of practice for the Red Line ahead of its September launch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is calling it their “dress rehearsal” for the entire 13-mile Red Line route.

That means drivers will see Red Line buses running on their regular schedule through.

On Monday morning, some bus drivers told News 8 that so far everything is running as expected.

Buses were practicing pulling up to the platform and opening bus doors.

As part of these practice runs, IndyGo employees will be riding along starting August 25, preparing riders for route changes.

IndyGo has released a Planning Tool on its site that includes changes to existing bus schedules and brochures will also be available at the Transit Center downtown.

With the opening of the Red Line less than one week away, IndyGo wants to remind drivers of the traffic pattern changes on College Avenue, Meridian Street, and Capitol Avenue.

Those have been in place since the end of July.

What’s new is drivers on Capitol Avenue need to look both ways entering and exiting parking lots and garages because there is now that northbound bus only lane.

IndyGo is asking people to be patient as it works out delays and changes.

The Red Line will be free all of September when it opens on Sunday.