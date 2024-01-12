IndyGo extends signing bonuses for two positions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced this week that it is extending incentives for recruits in two positions.

New bus drivers and mechanics will receive a $3,000 signing bonus, which the transportation agency originally introduced for new employees last July.

Benefits for new hires include medical, dental, and vision insurance, retirement plans; free IndyGo transportation for employees and their families, tuition reimbursement, and career advancement and continuing education.

The decision to extend the bonuses comes as the public transit industry is facing shortages across the country. In May, IndyGo altered some of its routes due to a driver shortage of its own.

IndyGo says it received 1,147 applications for new drivers and mechanics between July 2023 and December 2023. Out of those, officials hired 176 candidates.

Applications increased by 180% and new hires by 185% under the incentive.

Along with the announcement, IndyGo released details of its latest contract with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1070, which started on Jan. 1.

Under the deal, bus drivers will receive a starting pay of $23 an hour after training. Meanwhile, mechanics will be paid $29 per hour.

Those interested in applying to become a coach operator or mechanic can complete the process online at indygo.net/employment.