IndyGo kicks off annual Food in Transit program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An effort to expand food access to IndyGo riders. That’s the goal of the Food in Transit program. The 6th year of the program kicked off Friday at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center.

The program will provide free fresh produce to transit riders every Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. through September 29.

This year’s program also plans to include recipes, cooking demonstrations, and free food bags with ingredients.

The launch is a partnership between IndyGo and Growing Places Indy.