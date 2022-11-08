Local

IndyGo offering free rides on Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need a ride on Election Day? Get to your destination for free by using IndyGo!

IndyGo will be fare-free on both fixed-route and IndyGo Access services until 10 p.m. Tuesday, thanks to a partnership between the transit service and AARP Indiana.

“Election Day is a critically important time for us in this country,” said IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans. “Transportation should never be a barrier for those taking advantage of their civic duty. That’s why IndyGo and its partners worked to ensure no one has to worry about how they will get to the polls to make their voice heard.”

You can plan your trip using Google Maps, the Transit app, the MyStop app, or by visiting the IndyGo website.

Regular, paid IndyGo service will resume at 10 p.m. Tuesday.