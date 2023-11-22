IndyGo offers free rides during holiday season

An IndyGo bus on the Red Line rapid-transit route moves at a station on Aug. 30, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is showing its thanks during the season of giving by providing fare-free service on Thanksgiving for riders.

On Thursday, riders can enjoy free rides on fixed route and IndyGo Access services, the company announced this week.

Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule during the holiday. IndyGo’s call center, the Customer Care Center, will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The Care Center Desk at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center will be open from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

IndyGo will also provide fare-free service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve after 8 p.m. Fixed route, and IndyGo Access services will follow Sunday schedules on Christmas Day with Customer Care Center hours from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and the Care Center Desk open from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

New Year’s Eve will follow regular schedules, but New Year’s Day will follow Sunday schedules with regular fare required.

