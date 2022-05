Local

IndyGo Purple Line construction starts this week, road closures ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Traffic may emerge as construction for the IndyGo Purple Line will begin this week.

The new closure starts Wednesday at 38th and Keystone.

IndyGo says to use 46th Street, Sherman Drive, and 34th Street to get around the construction.

IndyGo routes 4, 26, and 39 will be detoured, and temporary stops will be in place.

The closure is expected to last 10 days.