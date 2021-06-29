Local

IndyGo races to hire more bus drivers as ridership increases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IndyGo is hiring more full-time bus drivers as its workforce took a big hit during the pandemic.

The organization said ridership numbers have increased as people return to work and need drivers to ensure on-time service.

There are more than 200 buses operating throughout the city.

Larry Patterson told News 8 that he’s been a bus operator for more than 20 years. He drives along Route 21 to 21st Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

The bus driver said there are some perks to the job. Patterson and his family get free IndyGo transportation and access to a free on-site clinic. He added that good customer service skills are key to his line of work.

“It’s what you make it. If you come with a bad attitude, you’ll get a bad attitude back. I just hope I’m saying the right thing to encourage someone to come drive for IndyGo. It’s really not a bad job,” said Patterson.

Director of Communications Carrie Black said, “it’s a true public servant position so we’re looking for workers who like people, they like to drive and they want to see the city of Indianapolis. Come check us out!”

You must be at least 21 years old to apply and can receive up to $20.66 an hour the first year. Benefits include paid training, medical, dental, vision and life insurance, a yearly uniform allowance, retirement plan options and more.

IndyGo also has a new program called the Second Hiring Initiative to consider applicants with a criminal background.