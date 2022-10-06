Local

IndyGo raises more than $105K from 2nd annual Golf Outing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IndyGo Foundation raised more than $105,000 from their second annual Golf Outing at Eagle Creek Golf Course, exceeding their goal of $75,000.

According to a release, proceeds from the event will help the foundation’s efforts to access public transportation. There were almost 200 golfers who registered, and 65 businesses participated in the event through playing on a team, supporting through a sponsorship, or making a donation.

“We are touched by the outpouring of support for this year’s event and are grateful to everyone who participated,” IndyGo Foundation Executive Director, Emily Meaux, said. “The amount raised this year reflects the growing importance of our mission and will allow us to further invest in moving Indianapolis forward as we help increase mobility for all.”

Multiple sponsors volunteered to make the Golf Outing possible:

Food & Beverage Sponsors

Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc.

Lumin-Air

Shiel Sexton, Stantec and Shrewsberry

Gold Sponsors

BYD

Drewry Simmons & Vornehm, LLP

HNTB

Watchmen Security

WSP

Silver Sponsors

American Structurepoint

Applied Engineering Services, Inc.

Bose McKinney & Evans LLP

The Indianapolis Foundation

CorVel Corporation

Ellis Mechanical

EZ⚡️EV powered by Tesco

Fifth Third Bank

Flowbird

GIRO

HDR, Inc

Kroger, Gardis & Regas, LLP

Lochmueller Group

RATP Dev USA, Inc.

Regions Bank

Shuck Corporation

Stifel

Bronze Sponsors