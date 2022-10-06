IndyGo raises more than $105K from 2nd annual Golf Outing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IndyGo Foundation raised more than $105,000 from their second annual Golf Outing at Eagle Creek Golf Course, exceeding their goal of $75,000.
According to a release, proceeds from the event will help the foundation’s efforts to access public transportation. There were almost 200 golfers who registered, and 65 businesses participated in the event through playing on a team, supporting through a sponsorship, or making a donation.
“We are touched by the outpouring of support for this year’s event and are grateful to everyone who participated,” IndyGo Foundation Executive Director, Emily Meaux, said. “The amount raised this year reflects the growing importance of our mission and will allow us to further invest in moving Indianapolis forward as we help increase mobility for all.”
Multiple sponsors volunteered to make the Golf Outing possible:
