IndyGo rapid transit buses find hurdles in 1st snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple IndyGo drivers had minor problems and traffic troubles in the Red Line rapid transit bus route’s first snowstorm Monday evening although little had anything to do with the buses themselves.

The biggest issue happened right in the middle of the evening rush hour around 5:30 p.m. just south of College Avenue and Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

A man ran into the back of the car in front of him. She ended up on the grass. He smashed up against the bus stop.

The Red Line transit route was forced to sit and wait for about 30 minutes. Because the driver was about 2 feet away from the platform, she wasn’t allowed to open her doors.

Cars could still get around temporarily.

But then, a second bus came shortly before 6 p.m. and tried to pass the first one before the driver realized they couldn’t go any farther.

That’s when southbound College was completely blocked for a few minutes, forcing drivers to turn at Kessler.

Thankfully, that’s right when two police officers arrived and the cars were able to pull over and let the buses go.

Nancy Fisher has lived in Broad Ripple for two years. She thinks the Red Line is a big change for snowy weather.

“Oh, it’s going to be very difficult for drivers to adjust to it,” Fisher said. “That’s pretty scary with the emergency vehicles and people having to adjust their speeds, actually paying attention to the road conditions and not being on your phone. It’s going to be difficult for a lot of people this winter with the Red Line involved.”

There was also a brief traffic jam thanks to a medical emergency and an ambulance which blocked traffic for a bit before moving out of the way.

But along downtown, both earlier in the afternoon as well as later Monday night, there were no issues along Capitol and Meridian, even with the fewer lanes available.

Several people reached out on social media worried about how difficult things might become for snowplows and traffic during major snow events around the bus stops. That’s something News 8 will continue to monitor as well.

We did reach out to IndyGo for a comment Monday evening, but did not hear back.