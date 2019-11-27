IndyGo ready to launch temporary Red Line pay system

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After multiple delays, the IndyGo Red Line bus rapid transit is ready to start collecting fares.

The temporary pay system can be found at every Red Line stop. News 8 was able to see the system put to use before the big launch on Sunday.

It has been a tough road in terms fare collection for the Red Line. The company, Flow Bird, who is in charge of the online pay system didn’t deliver the product in time. After multiple push backs, IndyGo has been able to set up a temporary pay system to start collecting money for rides.

“We saw this as an opportunity as well to continue education and to help riders get familiar with how to ride and really put it in their day-to-day,” Lesley Gordon with IndyGo said.

IndyGo says that the three months of free rides, though not anticipated, may have paid off in their favor.

It interested people like Amelia Blunk.

“For me, it was the novelty of it. I hadn’t really used public transportation before and it is just the convenience, like I said, to not have to pay for parking or traffic and just be able to kick back for 20 minutes,” Blunk said.

When the fare increases on December 1 to $1.75 a ride, IndyGo anticipates some fluctuation in ridership. However, they are looking forward to getting the pay system up and running.

“Just following the prompts on the screen and you’ll be able to pay with card or cash,” Gordon said. “And you select your fare type that you would like. Then you decide how you want to pay and then your ticket will pop out down here.”

While people like Blunk have enjoyed the free rides, they feel the small fee will still allow the same convenience.

“I think since I have been kind of an infrequent rider to begin with, I would ride it probably the same amount. Just the occasional lunch and then to my haircuts,” Blunk said.

“I definitely think that it has encouraged some people to try it out from that initial, ‘oh I will ride it once or twice,’ to really finding a way to put it in their commute or in their weekend activity,” says Gordon.

Starting on Sunday, buses will have inspectors on board to check and make sure everyone has the proper ticket. Veterans can ride all IndyGo buses for free all year round as long as they have the proper ticket.