IndyGo Red Line bus hits safety barriers, at least 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person was injured after an IndyGo Red Line bus struck a safety barrier.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to College Avenue and Kessler Boulevard E. Dr. Friday morning.

IMPD has not said what caused the crash but the bus struck the barrier hard enough to break the windshield.

No other information has been released.