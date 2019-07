INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IndyGo is in the process of testing its buses for the new Red Line.

News 8 cameras spotted one of the buses along North Meridian Street Tuesday. IndyGo confirms that they are measuring and adjusting at the stops along the new route.

IndyGo also added that it will be putting the the buses into service along existing routes in the coming weeks for testing. It will also be training drivers on the new technology.

The Red Line is scheduled to begin operation September 1.