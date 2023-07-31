Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IndyGo to begin final stage of Red Line work at Broad Ripple station

An IndyGo bus in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced Monday that it will begin the final stage of the Red Line enhancement work starting Aug. 7.

The enhancement will run along College Avenue, between Kessler Boulevard and Broad Ripple Avenue, and includes bus pad reinforcement and concrete pouring at the Broad Ripple station.

The Broad Ripple station will be closed during the work. North and southbound service will be available to riders at temporary stops at Westfield Boulevard and College Avenue.

IndyGo says through traffic will be detoured around the station using Westfield Boulevard, Central Avenue, and Kessler Boulevard.

(Provided Photo/IndyGo)

The work is expected to continue through late August.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD seeking help in locating...
Local News /
Columbus man arrested after stealing...
Crime Watch 8 /
Crews are battling ‘fire whirls’...
News /
Bicyclist critically injured in crash...
Local News /
Serious accident in Shelby County...
Local News /
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell...
Crime Watch 8 /
Silver Alert issued for man...
Indiana News /
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman star,...
Entertainment /