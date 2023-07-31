IndyGo to begin final stage of Red Line work at Broad Ripple station

An IndyGo bus in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced Monday that it will begin the final stage of the Red Line enhancement work starting Aug. 7.

The enhancement will run along College Avenue, between Kessler Boulevard and Broad Ripple Avenue, and includes bus pad reinforcement and concrete pouring at the Broad Ripple station.

The Broad Ripple station will be closed during the work. North and southbound service will be available to riders at temporary stops at Westfield Boulevard and College Avenue.

IndyGo says through traffic will be detoured around the station using Westfield Boulevard, Central Avenue, and Kessler Boulevard.

(Provided Photo/IndyGo)

The work is expected to continue through late August.