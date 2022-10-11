Local

IndyGo to discuss future plans during Tuesday open house

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo will host an open house Tuesday to share its plans for service and route improvements.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Community Justice Center, located at 675 Justice Way in Indianapolis.

During the open house, officials will discuss IndyGo’s new network redesign plan, called the Future Service Plan. It’s a follow-up to the Marion County Transit Plan, which was completed in 2016 and has been updated several times since then.

“Over the past several years, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our ridership, revenue projections, and availability of operators – causing us to pause our implementation of the MCTP,” IndyGo said on its website. “As our region recovers from the pandemic, we have been updating our network redesign plan – now called the Future Service Plan.” 

The Future Service Plan would be implemented between 2023 and 2027, according to IndyGo, and it includes a push to fully restore service to pre-pandemic conditions.

Key features include:

  • More reliable service due to shorter wait times between buses and shorter commutes
  • Faster service, beginning with BRT service every ten minutes for most of the day
  • Every route operating seven days a week
  • Longer hours of service, with every weekday route operating 21 hours a day
  • More crosstown options through an expanded grid
  • A more modern payment system

If you can’t make it to Tuesday’s meeting, IndyGo will host three additional public meetings to discuss future plans:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2 p.m. | Carson Transit Center, 201 E. Washington St., Indianapolis
  • Thursday, Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m. | P30, 3039 N. Post Rd., Indianapolis
  • Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m. | Virtual via Zoom — Register for Virtual Meeting

Visit the IndyGo website to learn more about the Future Service Plan.

