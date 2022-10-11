Local

IndyGo to discuss future plans during Tuesday open house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo will host an open house Tuesday to share its plans for service and route improvements.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Community Justice Center, located at 675 Justice Way in Indianapolis.

During the open house, officials will discuss IndyGo’s new network redesign plan, called the Future Service Plan. It’s a follow-up to the Marion County Transit Plan, which was completed in 2016 and has been updated several times since then.

“Over the past several years, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our ridership, revenue projections, and availability of operators – causing us to pause our implementation of the MCTP,” IndyGo said on its website. “As our region recovers from the pandemic, we have been updating our network redesign plan – now called the Future Service Plan.”

The Future Service Plan would be implemented between 2023 and 2027, according to IndyGo, and it includes a push to fully restore service to pre-pandemic conditions.

Key features include:

More reliable service due to shorter wait times between buses and shorter commutes

Faster service, beginning with BRT service every ten minutes for most of the day

Every route operating seven days a week

Longer hours of service, with every weekday route operating 21 hours a day

More crosstown options through an expanded grid

A more modern payment system

If you can’t make it to Tuesday’s meeting, IndyGo will host three additional public meetings to discuss future plans:

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2 p.m. | Carson Transit Center, 201 E. Washington St., Indianapolis

Thursday, Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m. | P30, 3039 N. Post Rd., Indianapolis

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m. | Virtual via Zoom — Register for Virtual Meeting

Visit the IndyGo website to learn more about the Future Service Plan.