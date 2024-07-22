IndyGo to hand out fare cards to ages 18 and younger

INDIANAPOLIS (WIHS) — IndyGo is gearing up for its annual Back to School Night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis.

People 18 and younger can get cards for either full access to buses for students enrolled at specific schools.

Additionally, students not enrolled at a participating high school can get a personalized, reduced-fare fare card at no cost during the event.

A news release said, “This highly anticipated event is tailored for individuals 18 years and younger who are eager to acquire new life skills and gain greater independence through public transit for school commutes and city travel.”

Every student getting personalized, reduced-fare fare cards also will receive a free backpack from New Direction Church.

IndyGo also on Thursday will offer training to help students and their families become familiar with using the government agency’s bus network.