IndyGo to host information sessions Sept. 30 for Purple Line

Just ahead of the launch of the Purple Line, and five years after the start of Red Line service, IndyGo is ready to move on to its next color-coded corridor: The Blue Line. (Provided Photo/IndyGo)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — IndyGo will host two informational meetings about the Purple Line from 12-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Fort Ben Library branch, 9330 E 56th St.

Representatives from IndyGo will share details and answer questions about the project and route changes, specifically routes 4 and 39.

IndyGo’s second bus rapid transit line, the Purple Line will run 15.2 miles and connect Lawrence to downtown Indianapolis. The Purple Line launches Oct. 13.

